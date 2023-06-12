OT India assigns its digital media mandate to Grapes

Grapes onboard OT India, from the house of Origin Tea Collective. The account was won post a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced by the agency’s Delhi office.

As per the mandate, Grapes will be handling the brand’s overall social media communications and media responsibilities, along with influencer marketing and e-commerce initiatives. The scope of work also expands to include product shoots and certain offline content development for the brand.

The partnership aims to further cement OT India’s presence among the Indian audience and highlight its proposition of bringing expertly selected quality teas to consumers.

“The Indian consumer is undergoing a fundamental shift in income and consumption structure. With the high income and upper/middle-income households primed to increase by 5% and 13% respectively by 2030, consumers are becoming more quality-conscious, with a focus on the design and aesthetics of the products. I believe that OT India is positioned to cater to these evolving consumer preferences with its mass-market products,” Shradha Agarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grapes said.

The agency has made headway towards achieving the brand goals, by actioning influencer marketing efforts with key influencers and tea enthusiasts like ‘Delhi Food Nest’. Moreover, the agency has also showcased the qualities and traditional craftsmanship behind OT India’s blends through designed posters.

