Oswaal Books announces Jitendra Kumar as brand ambassador

Oswaal Books announces the appointment of Jitendra Kumar as its brand ambassador.

The two-year partnership between Oswaal Books and Jitendra Kumar aims to inspire and empower students by making education a journey. Kumar’s association with Oswaal Books will further strengthen the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality educational resources that cater to the evolving needs of students.

“We are delighted to welcome Jitendra Kumar as the brand ambassador for Oswaal Books. Jitendra’s versatility, authenticity, and deep connection with the youth align perfectly with our vision of transforming the way students perceive and approach their academic journey. Through this association, we aim to foster a love for learning and provide students with the tools they need to excel in their educational pursuits.”

Also Read Motorola announces actress Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

The collaboration comes at a time when Oswaal Books continues to expand its range of offerings, focusing on delivering excellence in educational content and empowering students to achieve their academic goals.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook