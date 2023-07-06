scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Oswaal Books announces Jitendra Kumar as brand ambassador

The two-year partnership between Oswaal Books and Jitendra Kumar aims to inspire and empower students by making education a journey

Written by BrandWagon Online
Kumar’s association with Oswaal Books will further strengthen the brand's commitment
Kumar’s association with Oswaal Books will further strengthen the brand's commitment

Oswaal Books announces the appointment of Jitendra Kumar as its brand ambassador.

The two-year partnership between Oswaal Books and Jitendra Kumar aims to inspire and empower students by making education a journey. Kumar’s association with Oswaal Books will further strengthen the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality educational resources that cater to the evolving needs of students.

“We are delighted to welcome Jitendra Kumar as the brand ambassador for Oswaal Books. Jitendra’s versatility, authenticity, and deep connection with the youth align perfectly with our vision of transforming the way students perceive and approach their academic journey. Through this association, we aim to foster a love for learning and provide students with the tools they need to excel in their educational pursuits.”

Also Read
Also Read

The collaboration comes at a time when Oswaal Books continues to expand its range of offerings, focusing on delivering excellence in educational content and empowering students to achieve their academic goals.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 19:53 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS