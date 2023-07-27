Orika, a modern artisanal spice brand from the house of Paras Spices, has announced a strategic partnership with Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador for the next two years. The purpose of the collaboration is to highlight Orika’s dedication to providing flavours, sourcing the origin, and grade spices, and fostering the delight of gourmet cooking at home, while staying true to its core principles of sustainability.

The initial month-long brand campaign showcases a short audio-visual clip that depicts a scenario where Malaika’s friends are planning to go out for lunch, whereas she plans to surprise them with gourmet food made by her in under an hour. The use of Orika’s innovative spice products in Malaika’s cooking will be highlighted, adding to the interest generated among viewers.

Orika has unveiled its new packaging in an illustrations-based design format that highlights the cultural and application relevance of the respective products. The brand recently launched a range of new origin and grade-specific spices. These include Black pepper sourced from Malabar, a bold grade of Green Cardamom from Idukki, and Lal pari grade of cloves, among others.

“Malaika Arora, as an actor, has inspired generations with fitness, glamour, and yet a down-to-earth approach with an independent carefree mindset. These are the attributes that relate to Orika as well. Our R&D team ensures that each seasoning is authentic and bold in taste and yet can be innovatively used in a wide range of everyday meals,” Akshita Budhiraja, director, Paras Spices, said.

Also Read Meta sees advertising jump, Reels increases usage and to draw advertisers

The collaboration celebrates culinary creativity and encourages individuals to explore gourmet cooking at home in less time and without much effort. Orika also does considerable work for sustainability at the farm level, where initiatives like tree plantation, seed distribution, etc., are done. Orika aims to improve farm practices, enhance produce quality, and uplift farm income on a larger scale. The campaign promotes Orika’s spices, which are sourced ethically from the best origins and can be used to make gourmet meals at home.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook