Oreo launches AI campaign ‘Say It With Oreo’ with Farhan Akhtar

Mondelez International’s Oreo has launched a new campaign, ‘Say It With Oreo’ in partnership with Farhan Akhtar and AI text and voice engines to help you overcome witty blues and turn speechless situations into playful ones. The campaign ‘Say It With Oreo’ has been crafted to bring alive OREO’s brand platform of ‘Stay Playful’ and leverages the insight that everyone from kids to adults could do with a little bit of playfulness to cut through the seriousness of their daily conversations.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, this campaign leverages generative artificial intelligence to generate playful answers which then goes to a voice cloning AI engine which plays back this answer in Akhtar’s voice.

The campaign starts with an advertisement for ‘Voice of OREO’ to which Farhan Akhtar responded, followed by a pitch by an OREO representative which was captured as a film and launched on digital media. This was followed by the launch of 6 shorties which demonstrate the power of ‘Say It With Oreo’ platform.

Speaking on the idea behind the campaign, Nitin Saini, vice president, Marketing, Mondelez India said, “Since its launch, OREO has always tried to build stronger connections in families and in culture, through its’ ‘Stay Playful’ purpose and platform. ‘Say It With Oreo’ takes it a step further by inviting people to cut through the seriousness of adulthood and rediscover the joy of uninhibited, playful conversations with the help of tech. We are confident that with its unique and fresh approach this campaign will resonate with, connect, and help build levity in everyday conversation!”

Moreover, OREO has introduced special edition packs containing cookies embossed with the letters of the English alphabet. Each pack also comes with a QR code which, once scanned, will redirect the consumer to a microsite http://www.sayitwithoreo.in where users can share the awkward situation they are in and get a customised audio message featuring a fun and playful answer crafted by Farhan Akhtar.

Also Read Eveready launches TVC Kya Baat hai for its Emergency LED bulb ‘INSTACHARGE’

The campaign will also see contextual placements and content integrations across digital platforms and in-store activations.

“Say it With Oreo, a first of its kind campaign that lets people express what they want to, at times when they can’t. Essentially a pack of words when you are at a loss of words. Using Farhan Akhtar’s wit and charm, a Voice Cloning AI and ChatGPT, we’ve tried to create a tool for users to find playful ways to express themselves when they find themselves in awkward or weird life situations. This continues OREO’s mission to make the world that bit more playful,” Mayuresh Dubhashi, group executive creative Director – Leo Burnett‬‬‬‬ added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook