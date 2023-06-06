Orange Health Labs appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

Orange Health Labs has announced the appointment of actor Ayushmann Khurrana as their brand ambassador. With this,the company aims to leverage actor’s popularity and influence to drive engagement and awareness.

Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra, founders said, “The appointment of Ayushman Khurrana as brand ambassador marks an exciting phase in the company’s growth trajectory. Besides being a nationally recognised face and brand, Ayushmann Khurrana through his roles has stood for helping people make modern, logical choices, just like Orange Health Labs.”

As per the company, the campaign uses a creative device using Ayushmann as their suave eMedic (phlebotomist) to talk about no batching and no collection centres.

Also Read MullenLowe unveils new brand identity

Additionally, in the new campaign #FresherBloodAccurateReports, they communicate about challenging status quo and doing away with collection centres and batch testing.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook