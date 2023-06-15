Option Designs appoints Mayank Gaur as new creative director

Option Designs, an advertising agency, has today announced the appointment of Mayank Gaur as its new creative director. The company aims to strengthen its creative capabilities with the appointment of Gaur.

With more than three decades of experience in the advertising sector, Gaur has worked across profiles and companies in various leadership roles. Gaur has carried out numerous campaigns across brands including JK Cement, GAIL, Dazzelite Solitaires, Incredible India and others.

Speaking on the appointment, Jaspreet Singh, co-founder and national creative director of Option Designs, said, “Mayank Gaur’s extensive experience and track record of successful campaign creation make him an invaluable asset to the agency, and we are beyond thrilled to have him joining our team.”

Gaur also boasts a strong portfolio of more than 100 corporate films, social media campaigns, and audiovisual productions for companies including Coke, Maruti, Tupperware, JK Cement, Rajasthan – Fashion for Development, Grohe, and Noida.

“I believe that every brand has a unique story to tell, and my mission is to amplify their voices through captivating visuals and compelling narratives. Together with the visionaries at Option Designs, I hope to push the limits of imagination to produce extraordinary experiences that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression,” Mayank Gaur added.

