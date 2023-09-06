Opportune inks partnership with ReachVista; now powers its platform with 11 virtual influencers

Opportune, Wondrlab Network’s influencer marketing platform has today announced a partnership with Reach Vista, a virtual influencer marketing company based in India.

Opportune has onboarded some of the most viral influencers including mrpagalboi, not_enafh, charlie_flix, stickman, dudububu, bubududu, lanaturevibes, flake_sayz and rexxi in one go. Through this partnership, Wondrlab’s clients will now have access to these virtual influencers which will help them amplify their reach, foster connections, and drive results.

Commenting on this partnership, Sanchit Trevadia, founder, Reach Vista, stated, “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, particularly within dynamic markets like India, we are witnessing a remarkable projected growth of 22-26% in the creator economy over the next five years. This trend emphasizes the growing need for brands to adopt imaginative strategies that not only grab the audience’s attention but also foster genuine engagement. Through our partnership with Opportune, we’re thrilled to provide brands at scale, with the opportunity to leverage virtual influencers enabling them to establish more authentic connections and resonate more profoundly with their customers. With this collaboration, I am confident that we will steer brands toward elevated engagement and impactful storytelling.”

By harnessing the power of virtual influencers, Reach Vista brings an innovative dimension to influencer marketing, enabling brands to establish deeper and more resonant connections with their consumer base. These virtual influencers cater to diverse niches, beginning with the entertainment sector, where Reach Vista has already successfully launched an array of captivating virtual personalities.

“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, brands are compelled to explore novel avenues to enhance their digital footprint. The partnership between Opportune and Reach Vista aligns seamlessly with our commitment to pioneering strategies that resonate with modern consumers not just on a national or state level, but on a regional level as well. By leveraging virtual influencers, we are poised to unlock a realm of creative possibilities that maximize brand impact by producing everyday fast content, in an increasingly competitive market,” Jateen Kore, lead, Opportune, A Wondrlab Company, added.

