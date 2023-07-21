scorecardresearch
OPI collaborates with Barbie to launch Barbie inspired nail lacquers

The collection featuring nine shades will be released in India on August 1, 2023

Written by BrandWagon Online
The limited edition nail lacquer shades will retail at Rs 850 for a 15ml bottle
OPI, the nail color and care brand, has partnered with Warner Bros. and Mattel to launch Barbie manicures. As per the company, the new limited edition nail lacquer collection will be released in India on August 1, 2023.The collection features nine limited edition shades.

The limited-edition shades are named after the movie. Four shades include pinks in crème and metallic finishes, bold and saturated magenta color. Additionally, there will also be three bright shades of lemon yellow, sky blue, a shimmery baby blue, and two glitter shades with silver and pink particles.

Speaking of the collaboration with Barbie, Divyapreet Singh, marketing head – South Asia, Wella Company said, “We at OPI are happy to join forces with Warner Bros. and Mattel for this collaboration. The use of color for self-expression knows no boundaries, mirroring the wearer’s limitless potential. The pink aesthetic has become an iconic symbol in fashion and beauty, and the collection’s standout shade, Hi Barbie!, inspired by the film, captures the essence of Barbiecore trend.”

The nine shades are named as Bon Voyage to Reality!, Every Night is Girls Night, Best Day Ever, Feel the Magic, Welcome to Barbie Land!, Hi Barbie, Hi Ken!, Yay Space!, and My Job is Beach.

As per the company, the limited edition nail lacquer shades will retail at Rs 850 for a 15ml bottle and will be available on Nykaa, Sephora and OPI Salons.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 13:01 IST

