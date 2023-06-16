scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Online gaming tax key agenda item for 50th GST Council on July 11

Sources say no major tax rate rationalisation is expected until general elections are over in May next year

Written by Prasanta Sahu
The meeting will also delve on the proposed reduction of GST rate on millet-based health products
The meeting will also delve on the proposed reduction of GST rate on millet-based health products

This Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s 50th meeting on July 11 will likely take up the long-pending issue of taxation of online gaming and a proposed reduction of the GST rate on millet-based health products.

Sources said the upcoming meeting in the city will have limited agenda as no major tax rate rationalisation is expected until general elections are over in May next year.

The Council will discuss both the reports of the group of ministers (GoM) on online gaming and whether to go for a 28% GST rate on the full value including prize money, both for skilled and unskilled games, from 18% only on platform fee now.

Also Read

The issue of taxation of online gaming has been hanging on fire for the past two years with a group of ministers (GoM) on casinos, racecourses and online gaming failing to arrive at a consensus on changing its earlier recommendation of a uniform 28% tax on the full value of the consideration on all the three.

There are two varying perspectives on the politico-economic issue involving online gaming. Optically, online gaming is addictive, and it has an adverse influence on the youth and society, a senior official said. On the other hand, analysts argue that online gaming is a fledgling industry, it employs a lot of people in the back end and that the technology-driven futuristic sector should not be allowed to die.

On taxation of millet, the Fitment Committee of GST has worked out a mechanism to reduce tax on millet-based health products depending on the incidence of millets in the products. Currently, millet-based health products attract 18% GST, which may be brought down to 5% or nil.

Also Read

India is the largest producer and second largest exporter of millet in the world. India grows several types of millet such as jowar, ragi, bajra, kuttu, ramdana, kangni, kutki, kodo, cheena, and sama. These have a number of health benefits and have been an integral part of India’s food for centuries.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Gaming

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 09:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS