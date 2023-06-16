OnePlus launches second edition of its marketing campaign Road Trip- Futurebound

OnePlus has announced the second edition of the OnePlus Road Trip – Futurebound – an initiative to bring the tech experiences from OnePlus closer to its community across India. The road trip initiated its journey on June 15 from Delhi and will span across the expansive northern and southern regions of India.

As per the company, the highlight of the OnePlus Road Trip 2023 is the OnePlus 11 Concept which was unveiled at the recent Mobile World Congress 2023 held in Barcelona.

As part of this campaign, the brand has transformed two large 32 feet expandable trucks into mobile experience outlets. The expandable trucks will serve as a backdrop for showcasing the latest OnePlus devices. The two pop-up experience outlets will embark on a journey towards northern and southern routes respectively.

Speaking on marketing initiative, Ishita Grover, director – marketing communications, OnePlus India said, “We are happy to announce the launch of the OnePlus Road Trip – Futurebound, the second edition of our product experience campaign in 2023. OnePlus Road Trip – Futurebound will bring the OnePlus experience closer to the doorsteps of over 25 cities, including tier-2 cities and beyond.”

One pop-up experience outlet will be covering many cities in the northern region such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow amongst others, while the other pop-up outlet will be heading towards a southern route, covering several cities like Coimbatore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi, Ahmedabad and more.

In addition to the OnePlus 11 Concept, the pop-up experience outlet will also feature the recently launched flagship OnePlus 11 series, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Keyboard 81Pro and as well as the OnePlus Monitor X 27.

