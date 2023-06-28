scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide
Premium

Once the darling of brands why Pride Month has lost its sheen

The only visible act by brands is the rainbow logo which is visible across all social media handles

Written by Yukta Raj
In 2018, homosexuality was legalised in India
In 2018, homosexuality was legalised in India

Circa 1969 – The year which lead to the tradition of calling June – the Pride Month, began with Stonewall Riots. It was a riot for gay liberation after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, which happend to be a gay bar in Lower Manhattan of New York city. However, it was only in 1999 that the U.S. President Bill Clinton declared June in America as Gay and Lesbian pride month in the memory of Stonewall Riots. In 2018, homosexuality was legalised in India after 157 years. As a result, men and women celebrate this month, however, the charm seems have fizzled out in case of brands. “Whilst some brands may appear to have lost their zest for audacious campaigns, remember it is more a reflection of the ever-shifting landscape of consumer expectations. Like fleeting fashion trends, what once dazzled can fade into yesterday’s news,” Krishna Iyer, director – marketing, MullenLowe Lintas Group told BrandWagon Online.

Continue reading this story with Financial Express premium subscription
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Sign in

In a few more recent cases, a few brands have faced a backlash, for their bold statement. Case in point: Starbuck’s ad film called #ItStartsWithYourName which was released a month ago drew a lot of criticism over social media platforms including Twitter wherein hashtag #BoycottStarbucks was trending for its concept. The campaign draws the story of a family, where the son turns out to be a trans woman and changes his identity from Arpit to Arpita. 

For Chaitanya Joshi, executive creative director, Dentsu, brands are being cautious in their approach. “I think most brands are just waiting and watching. Once the judgement passes in the favour of same sex marriage, I think most brands will come out in support and celebrate,” he added.

Also Read

Age of Controversy: Is this the reason?

One harsh truth which cannot be denied is that the era of social media attracts controversy more easily than ever before. Whether you speak in favour or in against, you will catch up with netizens. “Whichever stands you take, whether it is extremely inclusive or not. There will be some people who will troll and say something on social media. There is no escaping that, some brands prefer not to go around the agenda that has the caliber to attract controversy,” Abhijit Awasthi, founder, Sideways Consulting stated.

Industry experts pointed out that intrepid brands typically exist on the edge of controversy, diversity, and inclusivity. “These trailblazers refuse to cower in the face of raised eyebrows, recognising the power of pushing boundaries. Yet, the path is not without its challenges. Controversies can cast doubts, and the siren call of revenue goals can sometimes overshadow a brand’s social conscience,” Iyer explained. 

Also Read

Experts further point out that diversity and inclusivity are on the agenda for most brands. “Some brands want to put it out in terms of communication and advertising. However, others would want to put it out internally in human resource (HR) practice,” he added.  

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 08:21 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS