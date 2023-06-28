Once the darling of brands why Pride Month has lost its sheen

Circa 1969 – The year which lead to the tradition of calling June – the Pride Month, began with Stonewall Riots. It was a riot for gay liberation after a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, which happend to be a gay bar in Lower Manhattan of New York city. However, it was only in 1999 that the U.S. President Bill Clinton declared June in America as Gay and Lesbian pride month in the memory of Stonewall Riots. In 2018, homosexuality was legalised in India after 157 years. As a result, men and women celebrate this month, however, the charm seems have fizzled out in case of brands. “Whilst some brands may appear to have lost their zest for audacious campaigns, remember it is more a reflection of the ever-shifting landscape of consumer expectations. Like fleeting fashion trends, what once dazzled can fade into yesterday’s news,” Krishna Iyer, director – marketing, MullenLowe Lintas Group told BrandWagon Online.

In a few more recent cases, a few brands have faced a backlash, for their bold statement. Case in point: Starbuck’s ad film called #ItStartsWithYourName which was released a month ago drew a lot of criticism over social media platforms including Twitter wherein hashtag #BoycottStarbucks was trending for its concept. The campaign draws the story of a family, where the son turns out to be a trans woman and changes his identity from Arpit to Arpita.

For Chaitanya Joshi, executive creative director, Dentsu, brands are being cautious in their approach. “I think most brands are just waiting and watching. Once the judgement passes in the favour of same sex marriage, I think most brands will come out in support and celebrate,” he added.

Age of Controversy: Is this the reason?

One harsh truth which cannot be denied is that the era of social media attracts controversy more easily than ever before. Whether you speak in favour or in against, you will catch up with netizens. “Whichever stands you take, whether it is extremely inclusive or not. There will be some people who will troll and say something on social media. There is no escaping that, some brands prefer not to go around the agenda that has the caliber to attract controversy,” Abhijit Awasthi, founder, Sideways Consulting stated.

Industry experts pointed out that intrepid brands typically exist on the edge of controversy, diversity, and inclusivity. “These trailblazers refuse to cower in the face of raised eyebrows, recognising the power of pushing boundaries. Yet, the path is not without its challenges. Controversies can cast doubts, and the siren call of revenue goals can sometimes overshadow a brand’s social conscience,” Iyer explained.

Experts further point out that diversity and inclusivity are on the agenda for most brands. “Some brands want to put it out in terms of communication and advertising. However, others would want to put it out internally in human resource (HR) practice,” he added.

