On this Father’s Day brands take creative ways to show gratitude

While it is the mother who is always celebrated and counted when it comes to love, sacrifice and admiration. Only a few would even know that the third Sunday of June is marked for fathers, the ones who are always silent behind the success of a child. As an ode to celebrate our fathers, this year too brands created campaigns to thank dads. BrandWagon Online looks at some of the campaign:

Dove’s #ManEnoughToCare

The film takes the viewer on a journey through various touching scenes where the term kick-starting is used metaphorically to illustrate the father helping his son ace his first tricycle ride and getting one’s hands dirty referenced to indulging in a head massage and painting together. The campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy India

SBI Life’s #PapaHainNa

Conceptualised by Dentsu Creative, #PapaHainNa appreciates fathers who strive to rise above every problem with a never quit attitude and inspire his child. This film brings emotional self-realisation journey as in the ad film a daughter unknowingly learns the quality of perseverance and dedication from her dad.

BharatMatrimonial’s tears of joy & sorrow

The ad conceptualised by WYP Wondrlab is inspired from the insight that while fathers want their daughters to marry, they find it hard to see them go away. It documents shots of emotionally overwhelmed fathers during ‘bidaai’. In the ad film, some fathers put on a brave face to hide their tears, others are shown wearing a proud, teary-eyed smile.

Godrej Group’s #PerfectforDadRecipe

The campaign which celebrates the inclusivity in new age parenting and highlights a father’s contribution in the kitchen is conceptualised and executed by Creativeland Asia. The campaign showcases a dish in the ad film called ‘The Misunderstood Dad Platter’.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s ‘Chhoti chhoti kishton ne, Seench liya aaj rishton ko’

The ad film which is conceptualised by Campen Factory captures the essence of the special bond between a grandfather and his grandson and aims to convey the message about empowering fathers’ to lead a financially independent retired life.

Redcliffe Labs’s #My Daddy Is Strongest, But Daddy Needs Care Too

The campaign primarily focuses on highlighting to the youngsters that they should seek the responsibility to prioritise their parent’s health. In the ad film, a young son is seen booking a check-up appointment for his dad.

Licious’s Sorry Dads

The brand celebrates Father’s Day by apologising to Dads everywhere, saying – sorry to steal your thunder, happy father’s day anyway! The quirky film is an ode to fathers for their kind caring ways in ensuring their families enjoy the mutton dish every Sunday.

Spykar’s JEANuineThankYou

The denim brand selected six Spykar customers to participate in an initiative. These individuals were invited to express their heartfelt emotions about their fathers through personalised pre-recorded messages, allowing them to convey sentiments that often go unspoken in day-to-day life. These chosen customers were asked to bring their fathers to Spykar Stores.

