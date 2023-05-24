On the Spot: With Venugopal Ganganna, CEO, Langoor

n Campaign: Epson Arctic Green Awareness Campaign

n Brand: Epson

n Agency: National Geographic CreativeWorks

Campaign reinforces value-driven branding

Why the campaign rocks:

Today environmental issues have become very significant. Consumers are more conscious of their ecological footprint and seek brands that align with their values. The Epson Arctic Green Awareness campaign is relevant because it addresses these concerns and demonstrates the brand’s commitment to sustainability. By promoting environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and reducing energy consumption, the campaign resonates with consumers who prioritise sustainability. This helped enhance the brand reputation, attract eco-conscious customers, and differentiated it from competitors.

The campaign was successful due to its alignment with consumer values, clear messaging, brand credibility, multi-channel approach, measurement and transparency, and strategic collaborations. The overarching theme of “sustainable choices” is extremely relevant for brands today because it taps into consumers’ growing concern for the environment. Aligning a brand with sustainability enhances its reputation and inspires others to join in.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

