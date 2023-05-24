scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

On the Spot: With Venugopal Ganganna, CEO, Langoor

By promoting environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and reducing energy consumption, the campaign resonates with consumers who prioritise sustainability

Written by Akanksha Nagar
ligning a brand with sustainability enhances its reputation and inspires others to join in
ligning a brand with sustainability enhances its reputation and inspires others to join in

n Campaign: Epson Arctic Green Awareness Campaign
n Brand: Epson
n Agency: National Geographic CreativeWorks

Campaign reinforces value-driven branding

Why the campaign rocks:

Also Read

Today environmental issues have become very significant. Consumers are more conscious of their ecological footprint and seek brands that align with their values. The Epson Arctic Green Awareness campaign is relevant because it addresses these concerns and demonstrates the brand’s commitment to sustainability. By promoting environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and reducing energy consumption, the campaign resonates with consumers who prioritise sustainability. This helped enhance the brand reputation, attract eco-conscious customers, and differentiated it from competitors.

The campaign was successful due to its alignment with consumer values, clear messaging, brand credibility, multi-channel approach, measurement and transparency, and strategic collaborations. The overarching theme of “sustainable choices” is extremely relevant for brands today because it taps into consumers’ growing concern for the environment. Aligning a brand with sustainability enhances its reputation and inspires others to join in.

Also Read

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-05-2023 at 10:05 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market