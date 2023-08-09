scorecardresearch
On the spot with Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First

Not just a campaign, but a call to action

Written by Akanksha Nagar
The campaign holds a mirror to society, encourages us to reflect on our habits related to water use
  • Campaign: Start a little good
  • Brand: HUL corporate
  • Agency: Ogilvy

Why the campaign rocks:

The campaign effortlessly combines an environmental issue with unique storytelling. It transfers us to a village where a villager comes across a shower. A twist occurs when the villager, instead of bathing, quenches his thirst from the shower. This surprising act triggers a chain reaction and results in more villagers eagerly entering the queue. This campaign hits home by drawing attention to the water situation in India and communicating with them in a personal and effective manner. The shower is the ultimate in personal space. It skilfully depicts the difference in accessibility and usage of water in rural vs urban India. Using the shower as a symbol of urban India, the campaign sheds light on the problem of water conservation and the water consumption patterns of the country. The campaign holds a mirror to society, encourages us to reflect on our habits related to water use, and serves as a powerful call to action.

It inspires us to re-evaluate our routines and reminds us that even the smallest actions can have a massive ripple effect.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 08:27 IST

