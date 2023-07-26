scorecardresearch
On the spot with Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Greaves Retail

Scored high on relevance and connect factors

Written by Akanksha Nagar
This campaign struck a chord as it is aligned with the concerns on environment and the need for sustainable solutions, says Jayakumar
By Narasimha Jayakumar, CEO, Greaves Retail

  • Campaign: Amul celebrates India’s first electric double-decker bus
  • Brand: Amul
  • Agency: daCunha Communications

Why the campaign rocks:

Last year, India’s inaugural electric double-decker AC bus was unveiled in Mumbai by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. A brand known for its penchant for celebration and paying tribute to noteworthy events seized this opportunity to join in the commemoration with its iconic ‘utterly-butterly’ girl. This campaign struck a chord with the audience because it aligned with their concern for the environment and the need for sustainable solutions. Furthermore, Amul’s ability to connect with its audience through timely messages was very evident.

By celebrating the introduction of India’s first electric double-decker bus, it emphasised the positive impact of electric vehicles on reducing carbon emissions, encouraging people to consider their own transportation choices, and thus highlighting the importance of collective action and individual responsibility for a sustainable future. By tapping into the public’s concern for the environment, Amul successfully connected with its audience and further strengthened its brand image as a socially responsible and environmentally conscious company.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 08:45 IST

