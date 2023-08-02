Campaign: Share the Load

In 2015, driven by the realisation that 65% of women feel disconnected from their partners, Ariel conceived the ‘Share the Load’ campaign. This initiative became a catalyst for discussions on gender equality. It resonated with people on various levels, surpassing the boundaries of an advertising campaign and evolving into a powerful movement. The campaign quickly spread like wildfire, going viral in over 29 countries and was also translated into 16 languages. From a simple idea, it grew into something that impacted people’s lives.

The campaign earned awards and recognition including the prestigious Grand Prix and multiple gold awards at Cannes Lions. It brought families closer together and made a tangible difference, even saving marriages. ‘Share the Load’ went on to achieve something far greater than attention and consumer interest. It left an indelible mark, making a valuable impact on society. It exemplifies the profound impact that a well-crafted campaign, rooted in insightful understanding, can have on the world, an impact we relentlessly pursue.

