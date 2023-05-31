On the spot with Hayden Scott, creative head, Virtue Worldwide (Vice Group)

Campaign: The Gun Survivor Reviews

Why the campaign rocks:

The idea of what advertising should do is a matter of constant and furious debate. Should it educate? Should it raise awareness? Should it inform? My take is that it should do all of this. But above all, it should make you feel. The Gun Survivor Reviews by Energy BBDO Chicago for Guns Down America is a goosebump-inducing piece from last year that moved me deeply. Its premise is based on a single, powerful observation — everything is up for review these days. Hotels, restaurants, phones and yes, guns are no different either.

Keeping this in mind, the campaign cleverly infiltrates online gun review videos by creating reviews that are chillingly narrated by actual gun survivors. The result is shocking. And it is everything I believe advertising or communication needs to be today —affecting, true and unforgettable. We see hundreds of ‘do good and save the world’ ideas every year from our industry, but very rarely do you see a piece that stays with you, pricking at your conscience and making you think. This is a perfect example of a genius and creative use of media. In the right place, with the right message, and executed to perfection. If you haven’t seen The Gun Survivor Reviews yet, do yourself a favour. You won’t regret it.

