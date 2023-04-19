On the spot with Ajit Narayan, CMO, Socxo

Why the campaign rocks:

Campaign: Subservient Chicken

Brand: Burger King

Agency: Crispin Porter + Bogusky

Burger King launched the Subservient Chicken website as part of its ad campaign to promote its TenderCrisp sandwich. The campaign was designed to appeal to a young, tech-savvy audience. The website allowed users to type in commands, such as “dance” or “jump” and the chicken would respond with a corresponding action. It was innovative, humorous, and highly engaging.

It quickly went viral, with over one million hits in the first 24 hours after launch. The website was shared on social media platforms, and people around the world were talking about the Subservient Chicken. The success was due to several factors, including its innovative use of technology, its humour, and its ability to engage and involve the audience in the brand’s message. It increased brand awareness and sales for the TenderCrisp sandwich.

The campaign also helped Burger King gain market share.

The Subservient Chicken campaign demonstrated the power of digital marketing in creating memorable and engaging campaigns . The campaign serves as a reminder of the importance of staying innovative and creative in the digital age.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

