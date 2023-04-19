scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

On the spot with Ajit Narayan, CMO, Socxo

Campaign underscored role of creativity in digital age

Written by Akanksha Nagar
The campaign also helped Burger King gain market share.
The campaign also helped Burger King gain market share.

Why the campaign rocks:

  • Campaign: Subservient Chicken
  • Brand: Burger King
  • Agency: Crispin Porter + Bogusky

Burger King launched the Subservient Chicken website as part of its ad campaign to promote its TenderCrisp sandwich. The campaign was designed to appeal to a young, tech-savvy audience. The website allowed users to type in commands, such as “dance” or “jump” and the chicken would respond with a corresponding action. It was innovative, humorous, and highly engaging.

It quickly went viral, with over one million hits in the first 24 hours after launch. The website was shared on social media platforms, and people around the world were talking about the Subservient Chicken. The success was due to several factors, including its innovative use of technology, its humour, and its ability to engage and involve the audience in the brand’s message. It increased brand awareness and sales for the TenderCrisp sandwich.

Also Read

The campaign also helped Burger King gain market share.

The Subservient Chicken campaign demonstrated the power of digital marketing in creating memorable and engaging campaigns . The campaign serves as a reminder of the importance of staying innovative and creative in the digital age.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-04-2023 at 08:57 IST

Stock Market