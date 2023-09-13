On the spot with Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO, Pocket Aces

Campaign: Kindness is sexy

Brand: Bumble

Agency: NA

Why the campaign rocks:

Have you ever come across an ad campaign that just makes you pause and think, “This is what the world needs more of”? That’s exactly how I felt when I stumbled upon Bumble’s recent ad, ‘kindness is sexy’, featuring Aditya Roy Kapoor.

This campaign is a great example of how to be innovative while delivering a story. The focus and importance on feel-good content, breaking away from the noise of sensationalism is quite admirable. It’s a breath of fresh air in a world where drama

takes centrestage.

The narrative showcases a heart-warming story of two individuals connecting through the platform, but it’s the subsequent gesture of compassion that leaves a good impression. Aditya’s character, in deciding to send a care package to his date who is unwell, not only portrays kindness but also emphasises the significance of genuine human connections. It captures the brand’s ethos.

As someone passionate about crafting impactful and positive content, I applaud this concept by Bumble. The brand is not just showcasing a story but also sending a message about building connections, with responsible and positive content.

— As told to Christina Moniz

