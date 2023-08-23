scorecardresearch
On the spot: Welcome back to the real world

The ad film, ‘Tea – India’s Favourite Social Network’ from Brooke Bond Red Label makes you long for conversations and connections built over a cup of chai

Written by Christina Moniz
The ad film is conceptualised by Ogilvy India
By Rohit Varma, founder, Narrative

Why the campaign rocks:

We live in an era where human connections have taken a back seat and people are not only living in the virtual world but also believing its happenings. The ad film, ‘Tea – India’s Favourite Social Network’ from Brooke Bond Red Label makes you long for conversations and connections built over a cup of chai. Aptly released on World Social Media Day this year, the film beautifully conveys the nuances of human connections. With its signature Brooke Bond Red Label treatment and style, it also makes sure that there is effective brand recall. Even though attention spans have reduced dramatically in recent times, one would surely be willing to spend 1.45 minutes to watch the entire film.

What hit home for me was the way in which social media jargon has been woven into the film. It definitely puts a smile on your face. Today’s generation can relate to the film because they are familiar with words such as ‘likes’, ‘stories’ and ‘trending’. The film does its job effectively and meaningfully, driving home the message that there is no replacement for real conversations with real people in the real world.

  • Campaign: Tea, India’s favourite social network
  • Brand: Brooke Bond Red Label
  • Agency: Ogilvy India

— As told to Christina Moniz

