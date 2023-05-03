scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

On the spot: Urgency and exclusivity help create a bias for action

The endorsement of the McDonald’s BTS Meal created a strong brand association that resonated with their fans

Written by Akanksha Nagar
BTS also has a strong social media presence, and the group and its fans shared content about the BTS Meal across various platforms
BTS also has a strong social media presence, and the group and its fans shared content about the BTS Meal across various platforms

By Vaibhav Gupta, co-founder & chief product officer, KlugKlug

  • Campaign: BTS Meal
  • Brand: McDonald’s
  • Agency: In-house

Why the campaign rocks:

The BTS Meal campaign, launched by McDonald’s in collaboration with the

Also Read

K-pop group BTS, struck a chord for several reasons. BTS is one of the most popular music groups in the world with a massive following, particularly among young people. Their endorsement of the McDonald’s BTS Meal created a strong brand association that resonated with their fans. McDonald’s created a sense of urgency and exclusivity by making the BTS Meal a limited-time offering. This created a buzz and hype. The campaign was launched in multiple countries, including the United States, South Korea and Canada. Cross-cultural appeal made it reach a big audience base.

BTS also has a strong social media presence, and the group and its fans shared content about the BTS Meal across various platforms, creating a viral effect that drove sales. Not just fans but even some CEOs joined in, thanks to the power of BTS and the need to associate with a cooler, younger crowd.

Also Read

Overall, the combination of a popular music group, limited-time offering, diehard cross-cultural appeal, and social media engagement contributed to the success of the BTS Meal campaign.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar 

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 03-05-2023 at 15:48 IST

Stock Market