On the spot: Urgency and exclusivity help create a bias for action

By Vaibhav Gupta, co-founder & chief product officer, KlugKlug

Campaign: BTS Meal

Brand: McDonald’s

Agency: In-house

Why the campaign rocks:

The BTS Meal campaign, launched by McDonald’s in collaboration with the

K-pop group BTS, struck a chord for several reasons. BTS is one of the most popular music groups in the world with a massive following, particularly among young people. Their endorsement of the McDonald’s BTS Meal created a strong brand association that resonated with their fans. McDonald’s created a sense of urgency and exclusivity by making the BTS Meal a limited-time offering. This created a buzz and hype. The campaign was launched in multiple countries, including the United States, South Korea and Canada. Cross-cultural appeal made it reach a big audience base.

BTS also has a strong social media presence, and the group and its fans shared content about the BTS Meal across various platforms, creating a viral effect that drove sales. Not just fans but even some CEOs joined in, thanks to the power of BTS and the need to associate with a cooler, younger crowd.

Also Read PVR INOX launches 6-screen multiplex in Delhi

Overall, the combination of a popular music group, limited-time offering, diehard cross-cultural appeal, and social media engagement contributed to the success of the BTS Meal campaign.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook