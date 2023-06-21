scorecardresearch
On the spot: Promoted personal experiences in a screen-based world

The primary objective of the “Nothing Beats Being There’’ campaign was to restore train travel to its pre-pandemic prominence

Written by Akanksha Nagar
The campaign effectively demonstrated how train travel supports local communities
By Rahul Chopadekar, AVP, digital marketing, Rubix Data Sciences

Why the campaign rocks:

The UK’s rail network serves as the fundamental infrastructure that binds communities together, offering cost-effective, time-saving, and convenient travel options. The primary objective of the “Nothing Beats Being There’’ campaign was to restore train travel to its pre-pandemic prominence, as research suggested a growing inclination towards staying at home, even with the lifting of all restrictions.

Also Read

By highlighting how rail connections facilitate meaningful connections with loved ones, places, and events, the campaign effectively demonstrated how train travel supports local communities, stimulates economic activity, and contributes to environmental sustainability. It also promoted the value and delight of personal experiences in a world increasingly dominated by digital and screen-based interactions. Leveraging a combination of shared social media content, digital advertising and outdoor advertising, the campaign reached a broad audience. The campaign managed to re-ignite demand among commuters who have quit train travel, boosting revenue.

  • Campaign: Nothing Beats Being There
  • Brand: The Rail Delivery Group
  • Agency: Accomplice

—As told to Akanksha Nagar

