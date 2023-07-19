scorecardresearch
On the spot: Difficult stories told simply

This campaign, which went live in 2014, focused on fighting the stigma associated with running, playing, and acting "like a girl"

Written by Akanksha Nagar
This campaign made a powerful impact with a very simple yet effective interview format

By Krutika Lal, co-founder & CMO, Aretto

Why the campaign rocks:

This campaign, which went live in 2014, focused on fighting the stigma associated with running, playing, and acting “like a girl”. It challenges what different age groups view as “girly” behaviour and urges people to reconsider their views. If little girls are not thinking of their actions in a certain way but adults are, then where did this rift in perception appear? The answer to this question brought the audience back to puberty, and by extension, the brand and product itself.

This campaign made a powerful impact with a very simple yet effective interview format. It identifies a persistent problem, collates inputs from demographics that this problem affects the most, and challenges it outright! I loved this campaign because it was a kid-driven vehicle that quickly evolved into a movement. It ultimately begged the question — is “like a girl” really meant as an insult in this day and age, when girls need to be encouraged and nurtured, rather than bound down by outdated notions of how they should be?

  • Campaign: #LikeAGirl
  • Brand: Always
  • Agency: Leo Burnett, Chicago

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 08:44 IST

