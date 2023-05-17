On the spot: Dealt with a serious issue with candour

By Amrit Singh, co-founder and CRO, Loop

Why the campaign rocks:

The organ donation campaign shows recipients visiting donor homes. The campaign struck a chord for me because ‘organ donation’ is a sensitive issue. While it is a noble cause, it has a specific morbidity that is hard to negate from a brand perspective. The company and the agency dealt with it delicately by tying the reason to deep-rooted sentiments like family values.

It’s essential to emotionally connect with your audience in order to effectively promote a cause. If a cause resonates with them personally, people are more likely to take action and support it; this can be accomplished by connecting the issue to the priorities of the audience’s emotions. You might emphasise how supporting this organisation can ensure that all children have access to basic necessities like food, shelter, and education if you are promoting a charity that assists children in need. By doing this, you are appealing to the viewers’ desire for justice and equality for all kids. Remembering that feelings motivate people to take action is essential to establish an emotional bond with your audience.

Also Read Ajay Kakar and Partha Sinha on how the ABBY Awards have gone through a transition

Campaign: Fortis Healthcare

Brand: #MoretoGive

Agency: Leo Burnett India

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook