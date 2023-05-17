scorecardresearch
On the spot: Dealt with a serious issue with candour

he company and the agency dealt with it delicately by tying the reason to deep-rooted sentiments like family values

Written by Akanksha Nagar
The organ donation campaign shows recipients visiting donor homes
By Amrit Singh, co-founder and CRO, Loop

Why the campaign rocks:

The organ donation campaign shows recipients visiting donor homes. The campaign struck a chord for me because ‘organ donation’ is a sensitive issue. While it is a noble cause, it has a specific morbidity that is hard to negate from a brand perspective. The company and the agency dealt with it delicately by tying the reason to deep-rooted sentiments like family values.

It’s essential to emotionally connect with your audience in order to effectively promote a cause. If a cause resonates with them personally, people are more likely to take action and support it; this can be accomplished by connecting the issue to the priorities of the audience’s emotions. You might emphasise how supporting this organisation can ensure that all children have access to basic necessities like food, shelter, and education if you are promoting a charity that assists children in need. By doing this, you are appealing to the viewers’ desire for justice and equality for all kids. Remembering that feelings motivate people to take action is essential to establish an emotional bond with your audience.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Stock Market