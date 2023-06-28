On the spot: Campaign repositioned Frooti as a brand for the youth

By Sidharth Singh, co-founder, CupShup
Why the campaign rocks:
In the beverages segment, where everyone is fighting for its share of the refreshing pie, Frooti decided to throw the gauntlet by taking its campaign a notch above the rest. It is very difficult for a mango drink to compete and stay relevant, given that the category itself has existed for a long time, and also considering that Frooti was the first mover that used every trick in the book to make a mark in the consumer’s mind.
The brand has to take on competition from others such as Maaza, which was positioning itself as a drink to be enjoyed with family, and banking on star power featuring the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Pooja Hegde.
In this scenario, Frooti’s campaign positioned it as a brand for the young. With Alia Bhat and Ram Charan in the lead, the campaign presented the company as a vibrant, energetic brand for young people complete with a new tagline, ‘sipitta, drinkitta, lovitta’. The brand’s campaign also smartly used animated characters, which helped build resonance among the youth. It definitely worked to build an interesting proposition for a brand seeking differentiation in the beverages category.
- Campaign: #FrootiYourWay
- Brand: Frooti
- Agency: &Walsh
— As told to Christina Moniz