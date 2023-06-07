scorecardresearch
On the spot: Beauty lay in ad’s ability to elevate ‘micro’ moments

Spotify managed to drive a very real need for its product, demonstrating how its playlists are relevant in any and every situation

Written by Akanksha Nagar
Spotify launched a hyper contextual OOH and digital campaign
By Ananya Agarwal, founder & CEO, Nyumi

Why the campaign rocks:

The brilliance of this campaign lay in its intersection of creativity, personalisation, and simplicity. For its India launch, Spotify launched a hyper contextual OOH and digital campaign that was geotargeted on the basis of cities and neighbourhoods, with one-liners that showcased real-life situations with the tagline “There’s a playlist for that”.

With the help of quirky yet relatable situations, Spotify managed to drive a very real need for its product, demonstrating how its playlists are relevant in any and every situation. The brand recognised that both insignificant annoyances and profoundly moving experiences shape our daily experiences. The geotargeted approach enabled them to connect with people on a personal level — it had messages outside colleges and traffic-related messages at busy intersections, which felt like they were speaking to you personally.

The beauty of the campaign was its ability to elevate micro daily moments, rather than relying on larger dreams or ambitions. It recognised that life is made up of many brief/fleeting moments, and these tiny moments filled with strong emotions can make us feel happy and alive.

Campaign: There’s a playlist for that
Brand: Spotify
Agency: Leo Burnett

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Stock Market