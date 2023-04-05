On the spot: Ankit Khirwal, head of marketing, upGrad

Campaign: Reasons to Travel

Brand: British Airways

Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio and media agency MG

Why the campaign rocks:

The ‘Reasons to Travel’ campaign by British Airways is a remarkable celebration of the unique motivations behind each traveler’s journey. As working professionals who fly the most, we tend to fall into the trap of typecasting leisure travel as “ordinary”. This campaign encourages us to think outside the box about what we want from our travel and also introduces us to a new perspective on why we should travel each time we see these ads.

The campaign celebrates both the customers and employees of British Airways. By focusing on individual reasons for travelling, such as visiting loved ones, taking a break, or experiencing different cultures, it gives a personal touch.

They have taken an unconventional approach to advertise with this campaign, producing over 500 print, digital, and outdoor pieces that range from humorous to emotional. Instead of relying on the typical billboard and print ad approach, the campaign’s scope stands out. It hits a spot for me because it encourages me to think beyond the “ordinary” and embrace the unique motivations that make our journeys special.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook