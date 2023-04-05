scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

On the spot: Ankit Khirwal, head of marketing, upGrad

The ‘Reasons to Travel’ campaign by British Airways celebrates both the customers and employees of British Airways by focusing on individual reasons of travelling.

Written by Akanksha Nagar
The agency has taken an unconventional approach to advertise with this campaign, producing over 500 print, digital, and outdoor pieces that range from humorous to emotional.
The agency has taken an unconventional approach to advertise with this campaign, producing over 500 print, digital, and outdoor pieces that range from humorous to emotional.
  • Campaign: Reasons to Travel
  • Brand: British Airways
  • Agency: Uncommon Creative Studio and media agency MG

Why the campaign rocks:

The ‘Reasons to Travel’ campaign by British Airways is a remarkable celebration of the unique motivations behind each traveler’s journey. As working professionals who fly the most, we tend to fall into the trap of typecasting leisure travel as “ordinary”. This campaign encourages us to think outside the box about what we want from our travel and also introduces us to a new perspective on why we should travel each time we see these ads.

The campaign celebrates both the customers and employees of British Airways. By focusing on individual reasons for travelling, such as visiting loved ones, taking a break, or experiencing different cultures, it gives a personal touch.

Also Read

They have taken an unconventional approach to advertise with this campaign, producing over 500 print, digital, and outdoor pieces that range from humorous to emotional. Instead of relying on the typical billboard and print ad approach, the campaign’s scope stands out. It hits a spot for me because it encourages me to think beyond the “ordinary” and embrace the unique motivations that make our journeys special.

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 05-04-2023 at 17:16 IST

Stock Market