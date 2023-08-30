On the spot: Ad positioned the humble cup of tea as social glue

By Sarvjeet Virk, co-founder & MD, Finvasia

Why the campaign rocks:

What sets this campaign apart is its ingenious parallel between modern digital lingos such as likes, shares, and trends, and the everyday moments that grace the lives of millions across our nation. This juxtaposition ingeniously positions the product within the fabric of our society, making it an integral part of our daily rituals. The campaign captures these heartwarming moments shared over a ‘chai ki pyali’, underscoring the power of community and connection.

According to me, the campaign’s video serves as a beautiful montage of ordinary yet profound moments that countless Indians experience while enjoying their tea. In India, we all share, discuss, and express our daily life and stress over a cup of chai— and this campaign says it all. While holding relevance, the campaign has the effect of wholesomeness coupled with wit that’s hard to miss. The way this has been shot to show inclusion across India is also noteworthy, yet simple in its messaging. It masterfully weaves together these instances to exemplify the enduring strength of community bonds.

Campaign: India’s favourite social network

Brand: BrookeBond Red Label India

Agency: Ogilvy

