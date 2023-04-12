On the spot: A great idea appears simple… always

By Naila Patel, national creative director, Mirum India

Why the campaign rocks:

When a human-first cultural insight meets creativity, technology and inclusivity, you have a sure winner on your hands.In the month of Ramadan last year, Tesco launched a campaign in solidarity with their Muslim customers. This was a purely out-of-home campaign where digital billboards featured a collection of empty plates during the day, but at the time of sunset, the empty plates slowly start filling up with food to signify ‘Iftaar’, the meal eaten by Muslims at the end of each day’s fast during Ramadan.

The choice of areas for the billboards was crucial. Locations like Brent in London, Birmingham and Bradford have a significant Muslim population. One of the most creative aspects was that the billboards faced east, so the sun would set behind them, making the entire connection of Iftaar and sunset come alive in a stunning manner.

Tesco also carried out in-store executions and stocked all popular Ramadan foods. It struck a chord with me because the campaign appeared really simple, yet it was so nuanced. It showcased that a great idea always appears simple, no matter how complex it is behind the scenes.

Campaign: Together this Ramadan

Brand: Tesco

Agency: BBH London

— As told to Christina Moniz

Also Read Prime Video India inks licensing deal with Paramount Global Content Distribution

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook