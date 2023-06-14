scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
FE Digital Bharat Economy Conclave

On the spot: A grand gesture used to cement brand recall

WhatsApp made use of this gesture, which seems like it was tailor-made for their campaign, The Privacy Gesture.

Written by Akanksha Nagar
Updated:
Players joined in by changing their profile pictures to pictures of them with their hands over their mouths
Players joined in by changing their profile pictures to pictures of them with their hands over their mouths

By Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga

Why the campaign rocks:

Insights to great campaigns are almost always in front of our eyes, waiting to be found. One such insight came from a gesture many football players were often seen doing, putting their hands over their mouths. They did so to prevent cameras surrounding them from recording the words exchanged on the field.

Also Read

WhatsApp made use of this gesture, which seems like it was tailor-made for their campaign, The Privacy Gesture. Whenever players used the gesture, it prompted a pop-up on the viewers’ screens. The campaign promoted the importance the app gave to privacy, directly through actions of the players. Apart from this, DVCs were also played during the breaks, with the same gesture replicated in the ads.

This created a huge buzz. Players joined in by changing their profile pictures to pictures of them with their hands over their mouths. The posts received a lot of engagement.

The campaign had an impact on 1.2 billion people globally and a reach of over 89 million. This greatly increased the brand recall of WhatsApp, which went up by about 61%. All of this is in half the budget the agency got.

Also Read
  • Campaign: The Privacy Gesture
  • Brand: WhatsApp
  • Agency: AlmapBBDO

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

More Stories on
Advertisement

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-06-2023 at 10:08 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market