On the spot

By Sunita Patnaik, director, corporate affairs, Mars Wrigley India

Why the campaign rocks:

The #FlyingFeelSafeAgain campaign launched by Vistara was highly successful in addressing passenger concerns and rebuilding confidence in flying as the safest mode of transportation. By focusing on two key pillars — building awareness of safety measures and fostering shared responsibility — it executed a communication strategy that resonated with its audience and altered the perception of post-Covid era journeys.

While other airlines primarily focused on creating awareness about safety measures, Vistara recognised the importance of emphasising shared responsibility. They understood that safety couldn’t be guaranteed by the airline alone; it was crucial to communicate the steps taken and then reach out to flyers with recommendations. This led to the launch of the #FlyerCODE initiative, urging customers to be careful, observant, distanced, and empathetic during their travels.

By adopting a transparent approach that placed customers at the forefront of the strategy, the campaign distinguished itself as an exceptional marketing initiative.

Also Read How Modi Naturals plans to weed out the middle man as it tries to revive profit

Campaign: Making #FlyingFeelSafeAgain

Brand: Vistara

Agency: Avian WE

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook