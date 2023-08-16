scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

On the spot

While other airlines primarily focused on creating awareness about safety measures, Vistara recognised the importance of emphasising shared responsibility

Written by Akanksha Nagar
Updated:
By adopting a transparent approach that placed customers at the forefront of the strategy, the campaign distinguished itself as an exceptional marketing initiative.
By adopting a transparent approach that placed customers at the forefront of the strategy, the campaign distinguished itself as an exceptional marketing initiative.

By Sunita Patnaik, director, corporate affairs, Mars Wrigley India

Why the campaign rocks:
The #FlyingFeelSafeAgain campaign launched by Vistara was highly successful in addressing passenger concerns and rebuilding confidence in flying as the safest mode of transportation. By focusing on two key pillars — building awareness of safety measures and fostering shared responsibility — it executed a communication strategy that resonated with its audience and altered the perception of post-Covid era journeys.

While other airlines primarily focused on creating awareness about safety measures, Vistara recognised the importance of emphasising shared responsibility. They understood that safety couldn’t be guaranteed by the airline alone; it was crucial to communicate the steps taken and then reach out to flyers with recommendations. This led to the launch of the #FlyerCODE initiative, urging customers to be careful, observant, distanced, and empathetic during their travels.

Also Read

By adopting a transparent approach that placed customers at the forefront of the strategy, the campaign distinguished itself as an exceptional marketing initiative.

Also Read

Campaign: Making #FlyingFeelSafeAgain
Brand: Vistara
Agency: Avian WE

— As told to Akanksha Nagar

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-08-2023 at 10:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS