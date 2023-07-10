scorecardresearch
OMTV unveils new campaign #AppSahiSochSahi

The campaign aims to encourage individuals to embrace a positive and constructive way of thinking

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company will soon introduce an AI generated feature on the app
OMTV has announced the launch of the new campaign #AppSahiSochSahi. 

As per the company, the campaign aims to encourage individuals to embrace a positive and constructive way of thinking. 

Talking about the campaign, Nitin Jai Shukla, founder and MD, OMTV, said, “Right from the inception, OMTV’s aim has been to inspire individuals to adopt a positive mindset by focusing on solutions, growth, and gratitude. We believe that by encouraging positive thoughts, individuals can overcome challenges, foster resilience, and lead happier and more fulfilling lives. With this thought, we are kick starting this campaign and will be leveraging the power of technology and social media to spread this message.”

Additionally, the company mentioned that it will soon introduce an AI generated feature on the app where one can ask questions and the answer will be according to Gita teachings. 

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 13:13 IST

