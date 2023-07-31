Omnicom Media Group India promotes Deep Singh as national head of strategy

Omnicom Media Group India has announced the promotion of Deep Singh as its national head of strategy. Deep ascends to this position from his stint as PHD India’s strategy lead since Feb 2021.

Deep will collaborate with the group and its CEOs and chief growth officer to deliver on growth targets and pitches for new business opportunities. A key focus will be the wide-scale adoption of Omni’s product suite – Omnicom’s precision marketing and insights platform, to deliver outstanding business outcomes. Having demonstrated his decision-making skills and acumen at PHD, Deep will be tasked with addressing the strategic requirements of OMD and PHD India’s key clients, leveraging the agency’s future-facing offerings to help clients unlock new potential and building a strategic foothold for Omnicom Media Group in the market.

“Agility and strategic superiority are paramount in maintaining a competitive edge and I’m keen on leveraging these frameworks to meet the growing needs of the marketplace. My focus will be on leading the organisation’s strategic initiatives and ensuring that we navigate the areas of emerging possibilities to deliver scalable business solutions and growth for us and our clients,” Deep Singh, national head of strategy, Omnicom Media Group India, said.

Deep has over 17 years of experience in advertising, media, brand, process consulting and teaching. Before joining PHD, Deep was leading the strategy product at Mindshare for its North and East regions, where he steered the blueprint for brands like GSK, PepsiCo, Unilever, Dyson, Pizza Hut, KFC and Urban Clap.

