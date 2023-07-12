Omnicom acquires global media agency Ptarmigan Media

Omnicom has today, announced that its media services division, Omnicom Media Group, has acquired Ptarmigan Media, a specialist agency that provides end-to-end media and marketing solutions to financial services brands.

Founded in the UK in 1993, Ptarmigan delivers a range of services including fully integrated media planning and buying, market research, search and social, as well as content and creative. The company specialises in serving financial services clients in the asset management, life and pensions, banking, trading and platforms, wealth management, fintech, and insurance sectors across APAC, EMEA and North America. Ptarmigan is headquartered in London and has several office locations around the world, including Hong Kong, New York, Singapore and Sydney for its 100+ media professionals.

Speaking on the acquisition,Florian Adamski, CEO of Omnicom Media Group stated, “Ptarmigan and Omnicom Media Group have a shared understanding of the complexities of today’s media marketplace. Together, we can help our clients effectively navigate the market to drive business growth by combining the global strength, tools and technologies of Omnicom Media Group, and the deep category expertise Ptarmigan has built over its three decades working in the financial sector.”

He added, “The combined capabilities that will result from this acquisition will enable an unprecedented and singular depth of financial services industry expertise and media buying scale, translating to better outcomes for our clients, increased professional opportunities for our people, and accelerated growth as Omnicom Media Group and Ptarmigan join forces.”

“Ptarmigan has always put clients at the centre of everything we do – and becoming part of Omnicom Media Group continues that commitment. Combining our expertise with the scope and scale of Omnicom Media Group’s industry-leading tools and technology will have an exponential impact on the value we deliver to the world’s leading financial brands, bringing next level purpose, planning and performance to the challenge of connecting our clients to the world’s financial decision makers,” Matt Ball, CEO, Ptarmigan added.

However, Ptarmigan Media will continue to operate as an independent brand within Omnicom Media Group and will be led by its current management team.

