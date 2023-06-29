OML Entertainment signs Chef Sarah Todd and Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju on their roster

Media and entertainment company, OML Entertainment has onboarded Australian Chef Sarah Todd and creator Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju to its repertoire of 91 talents.

As per the company, it will represent Todd and Gummaraju, amongst others and offer its 360-degree management across a wide spectrum, including to build their content IPs, strategy for OTT, premium events, strategic brand partnerships, equity deals among others.

Talking about the expansion of business, Rishabh Nahar, senior vice president, OML Entertainment said, “We have been looking at signing talent across these genres and have always strived to impact pop culture and bridge the gap between arts and its economy, owing to artist management being our legacy business.”

Sarah Todd is a chef from Australia and a creator. However, Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju is Karnataka’s first transgender doctor. As a woman of trans experience, her content addresses misconceptions and stigma around the queer and trans communities in ways both real and comedic.

“India has always had a special place in my heart and I am happy to be a part of OML’s talent roster and work with them to pave new paths in India,” Sarah Todd added.

Talking about the partnership, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju said, “OML understands the direction of an artist’s growth trajectory and supports their creativity constantly to make their vision a reality. It is exciting to have them as a partner in my endeavours.”

