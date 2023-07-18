OMD India bags the media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics

OMD, a part of the Omnicom Media Group, has won the media mandate for SUGAR Cosmetics following a competitive pitch. As per the company, the partnership will see OMD India handle the end-to-end media strategy for the leading cosmetic brand from the agency’s Mumbai office.

Speaking of this partnership, Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India, said, “We are looking forward to collaborating with such an ambitious brand that resonates with the pulse of new India, especially at a time when it endeavors to become a global force. Our partnership with them will see us bring the right amalgamation of innovation, creativity, empathy, and insights to create valued connections with their customers and build profitable business outcomes.”

With this collaboration, OMD India will provide solutions that deliver to SUGAR Cosmetics’ business objectives and offer strategic support as it looks to the future with aspirations to scale as a global cosmetic brand.

“We are happy to partner with OMD India to deploy data-rich media strategies that will help us achieve the business goals we have set for ourselves. In today’s dynamic media ecosystem, their intelligent tech stack, agility and expertise will help us drive efficient campaigns to reach audiences across market segments. I look forward to working closely with team OMD India and building SUGAR Cosmetic’s existing position as the preferred cosmetics brand for makeup enthusiasts across the nation,” Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founder and COO, SUGAR Cosmetics, added.

