OKX launches global brand campaign ‘The System Needs a Rewrite’

The campaign aims to grow OKX’s existing base of Web3 entrants and its Web3 ecosystem including the OKX Wallet, DEX, and more

Written by BrandWagon Online
'Rewrite the System' follows 'What is OKX' global campaign
OKX launched a global brand campaign entitled ‘The System Needs a Rewrite’ challenging the status quo and advocates for a paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

The campaign aims to grow OKX’s existing base of Web3 entrants and its Web3 ecosystem including the OKX Wallet, its decentralized exchange (DEX), NFT Marketplace, Web3 Earn and more. The campaign was produced in collaboration with BBDO New York, OKX’s creative agency of record, and is being distributed globally via digital, print and out-of-home formats.

Speaking on the new campaign, Haider Rafique, chief marketing officer, OKX, said, “Our new campaign is a nod to those who believe we need to rewrite the system into Web3. We envision a world where we all have more control, mobility, and various ways to trade our assets. This campaign is the preamble to the first-of-its-kind Web3 products we’ll release this year.”

“Rewrite the System” follows “What is OKX” global campaign, which introduced the OKX brand to global audiences alongside Manchester City F.C. manager Pep Guardiola, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and Olympic medalist Scotty James.

First published on: 10-05-2023 at 15:11 IST

