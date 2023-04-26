Okaya EV launches new brand campaign ‘Make Promises Happen’

Okaya EV has launched a new brand campaign, “Make Promises Happen” to engage with its brand enthusiasts and a new generation of buyers.

As per the company, Okaya products are designed with the aim of providing customer experiences that help people improve their lives now and in the future. The brand demonstrates an unwavering commitment to exceeding customers’ expectations and ensuring their safety.

Speaking about the brand promise and the new campaign, Anil Gupta, founder, Okaya Group, said, “We are looking forward to the launch of our new campaign, ‘Make Promises Happen,’ which focuses on our line of safe and reliable products. Our dedication to providing high-quality, long-lasting batteries and scooters to the nation has never been stronger. Our e-scooters are developed with Indian riders in mind, making them the safest e-scooters in the market. With the launch of this campaign, we aim to deliver the best service and support to our customers, particularly when it comes to their personal safety.”

Additionally, with the ‘Make Promises Happen’ campaign, the brand commits to five core promises: Promise of Better Range, Promise of Exhilaration, Promise of Legacy, Promise of Safety and Promise of Life Time Value.

Moreover, with the promise of Better Range, a rider gets a higher range of EVs. The promise of Exhilaration offers a thrilling driving experience to the rider. However, the commitment to leaving a legacy of cleaner and greener transportation falls under the promise of Legacy, and the promise of Safety ensures that the safety of the rider is the top priority.

