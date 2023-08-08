OfficeBanao appoints Aman Agarwal as senior vice president and head of digital growth

OfficeBanao, a technology-led workspace interiors platform, has appointed Aman Agarwal as senior vice president and head of digital growth. In the new role, Agarwal will lead strategic initiatives to boost digital awareness and acquire clients for the company.

According to the company, the appointment is aligned with the company’s plans to establish an on-ground presence in 25 markets, catering to customers from small-mid-sized businesses to large enterprises.

Talking about the appointment, Tushar Mittal, founder and CEO, OfficeBanao, said, “In-line with our technology-driven approach to provide workspace owners an experience, we are happy to welcome Agarwal at OfficeBanao. His expertise in growth and product management will make him an invaluable asset to the company and will accelerate our growth plans to become a leading force in the workspace interiors space.”

With a career span of over 12 years, including roles at industry giants such as Flipkart, OYO, and Airtel, Agarwal has delivered results throughout his career, demonstrating a commitment to driving user acquisition, enhancing user retention and delivering innovative product solutions.

“I am honoured to be a part of such an organisation that is committed to provide customer-centric solutions in a transparent, and cost-effective manner. I look forward to leveraging my experience to boost digital awareness and expand our client base,” Agarwal added.

