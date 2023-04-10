ODN awarded ecommerce digital-creatives mandate for Zydus Wellness

ODN (‘Open Doors Now’) today announced that it has been awarded the ecommerce digital-creatives mandate by Zydus Wellness for their flagship brands – Sugarfree, Nutralite, Sugarlite.

Under the mandate, ODN will work on the ecommerce content strategy for the three brands and accordingly produce creatives including videos, animation, master creatives, adapts, and others – all aimed at boosting sales or ‘Shop Now’ conversions on India’s leading ecommerce platforms.

“We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Zydus Wellness, where we are deploying a state-of-the-art approach to facilitate Sugarfree, Nutralite and Sugarlite’s leadership on e-commerce platform. Our team leverages an array of techniques ranging from data analysis, digital creativity, video production, product cataloguing and animation to ensure maximum utilization of the online ecommerce platform by our clients. We are eager to forge a prosperous and enduring partnership with Zydus Wellness,” said Narinder Mahajan, CEO, ODN.

As part of the Shop-Now digital creatives mandate, ODN will offer performance marketing creatives and videos. This includes creating animated videos, master creatives, and impactful video adapts for the three Zydus wellness brands. The services are aimed at enhanced Shop Now conversions for Sugarfree, Nutralite, Sugarlite across leading ecommerce platforms in India.

Also Read Paragon Footwear launches new campaign to celebrate relationships

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook