Nykaa Cosmetics has unveiled their latest ad film, showcasing the launch of the ‘Matte To Last Pore Minimizing Foundation’. The ad captures the spirit of Indian youth, showcasing their vibrancy, confidence, and unapologetic way of being and showcases the product features.

Conceptualised and created by Green Chutney Films, the ad opens with close-ups of women, their faces bathed in sunlight as they navigate the bustling streets of Mumbai. In an instant, a profound connection is forged with the audience, drawing them into the unfolding narrative. As the product takes center stage, the women in the film burst into a state of pure joy while they exemplify their personal style. The fusion of energetic and catchy music, blending Western and Indian beats, infuses the scene with a captivating vibe that lingers long after the film concludes. The streets come alive with a riot of vivid, pop colors, providing the perfect canvas for this stylish and groovy experience.

Speaking on the ad film launch, Vishal Gupta, executive vice president, Nykaa Brands says, “At Nykaa Cosmetics, we believe in the power of beauty to inspire. Our latest ad film for the Matte To Last Foundation is a testament to that philosophy. It captures the essence of Indian youth – their energy, confidence, and unapologetic spirit – in a non-preachy and authentic way. With 15 shades especially curated for Indian skin tones, we celebrate the beauty of diversity and empower every individual to find their perfect match.”

“At Green Chutney Films, we are always seeking interesting and innovative ways to capture the voice and aspirations of Indian youth. Working with an Indian brand like Nykaa gave us the opportunity to do just that. By working on the concept, music, style, and visual language of the campaign for Nykaa, we were able to capture the bold essence of the brand and specifically what Matte to Last Foundation represents in a fun and vibrant way,” Rahul Tejwani, CEO, Green Chutney Films added.

