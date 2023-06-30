NXT Digital launches OTT service strategy NXT Play, offers 300,000 hours of OTT content

NXT Digital, the digital media division of technology-led customer experience company Hinduja Global Solutions, has rolled out its Over-the-Top (OTT) service strategy with the launch of NXT Play, its TV and mobile application. It will be an extension of the ‘ONEDigital’ combo service, where the digital distribution major offers linear television, wireline broadband and other services at competitive price points.

“For us, this is a continuation of one of our business principles centred around ‘Partnership for Growth’. We have always strived to provide our digital service partners with solutions for their customers. After digital TV via cable and HITS, broadband and other services like public WiFi and CCTV; adding OTT to our services portfolio was a natural progression – considering the surge in popularity of on-demand platforms in India,” NK Rouse, COO, NXT Digital, said.

NXT Play offers 300,000 hours of local and global OTT content in the customer’s favourite genres and local languages. The app, which customers can download from the Google Playstore, is available for television and mobile phones and aims to fill content gaps accessible only through OTT channels. Consumers can browse content by topic, genre, source, and choice of language. Consumers can also add movies to their view lists and give ratings to the shows.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook