Nutralite launches #KhaaneMeinDoodhKiShakti campaign

Nutralite launched an influencer campaign called #KhaaneMeinDoodhKiShakti to raise awareness about the importance of milk as a vital part of a healthy diet, encouraging the consumption of milk and milk-based products.

Conceptualized and executed by Tonic Worldwide, the primary objective of the campaign was to promote the concept of incorporating the goodness of milk into Nutralite’s dairy range, which includes its Nutralite Doodhshakti Butter and Ghee products.

The campaign aims to emphasize the significance of daily milk consumption while showcasing Nutralite’s dairy range, with a specific focus on their Nutralite Doodhshakti Butter and Ghee offerings.

As per the company, collaborating with social media influencers such as Nisha Agarwal, Sabhya and Mommy, Monika Saha, and others, Nutralite successfully reached a wide audience on social media, inspiring them to include milk in their daily routines by incorporating the hashtag #KhaaneMeinDoodhKiShakti. The influencers shared their personal experiences with their children, highlighting the benefits of milk and showcasing the application and consumption of Nutralite Doodhshakti products.

The Doodhshakti range is formulated to harness the wholesome goodness of milk, ensuring nutrition and taste.

