Nutralite hosts cookery show in metaverse with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Nutralite on Monday hosted a cookery show in the Nutraverse. The event was hosted by the digital avatar of Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. The event witnessed the chef’s digital avatar cooking three recipes with Nutralite products, which was joined by consumers.

As per the company, the event provided participants with an immersive virtual reality experience, where they could create avatars, interact with other participants, participate in activities and games, and click selfies with the celebrity chef’s digital avatar. The World Records Union certified the event as the world’s first-ever cookery show on the Metaverse.

Commenting on the same, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, “The fresh concept allowed me to bring together the power of technology and the love for food, and the never-before-seen experience of cooking virtually.”

Speaking on the metaverse, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “Nutraverse was conceptualized with the objective of delivering an elevated experience to our key consumer group of homemakers. They are constantly looking for variety, not only in recipes but also in the kind of content available to them. With this insight, we gave them an experience like never before.”

The campaign was executed through an integrated media mix spanning from outdoor hoardings to partnerships with specialized food and mom communities, WhatsApp outreach, and partnerships with relevant KOLs. It has garnered over 15 million reach and over 25 million impressions.

