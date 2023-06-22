scorecardresearch
Nutrabox launches campaign with brand ambassador Disha Patani

The brand roped in the actor as brand ambassador with the release of this campaign

Written by BrandWagon Online
TVC is based on the tagline #PehchaanKaamSeHotiHai
TVC is based on the tagline #PehchaanKaamSeHotiHai

NutraBox have launched a new digital campaign featuring brand ambassador Disha Patani. As per the company, the TVC is based on the tagline #PehchaanKaamSeHotiHai.

Talking about her association, brand ambassador Disha Patani said, “Working out every day and maintaining a fit lifestyle has been my passion. While our schedule keeps us busy and occupied, a regular work-out regime coupled with a right intake of protein is what will make us achieve our goals.”

Through this partnership, the sports nutrition brand will be engaging its flagship products, which include Nutrabox 100% Whey Protein Powder with 15 flavours to choose from, Ripped BCAA for hydration in six flavours, Nutrabox Ripped 100% Whey Isolate, 100% Pure Raw Whey Protein Powder, Vegan protein, amino acids, pre-workouts, vitamins among others. 

“Product adulteration is huge problem in this industry so we have developed this strategy of selling Nutrabox products on nutrabox app and official website only. Currently we are abstaining from selling on any other marketplaces to combat dupes,” Nihar Desai, Founder Nutrabox added. 

First published on: 22-06-2023 at 19:46 IST

