Nutella launches “Back-to-School” campaign ahead of new academic year

As part of the campaign, Nutella has collaborated with chef Vikas Khanna

Written by BrandWagon Online
The "Nutella Back to School" campaign will be live during the month of June 2023 across various digital platforms and social media channels
Nutella, the hazelnut cocoa spread brand of Ferrero has, today launched its “Nutella Back to School” campaign ahead of the new academic year. As per the company, the new campaign aims at making school days more delightful and delicious for children across the country.

As part of the campaign, Nutella has collaborated with chef Vikas Khanna, who shared his Vegetarian French toast recipe featuring the cocoa hazelnut spread Nutella.
Speaking on the campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, Nutella, Ferrero India, said, “Our aim is to bring joy and delight to children and parents as they gear up for a new academic year. We intend to showcase the endless possibilities of Nutella in creating delicious and innovative snacks. Our endeavor is to inspire creativity in the kitchen and to make every moment a little sweeter with Nutella”.

The “Nutella Back to School” campaign will be live during the month of June 2023 across various digital platforms and social media channels.

https://www.instagram.com/nutellaindia/?hl=en

The brand has also collaborated with mom influencers who will curate Nutella-inspired recipes for children. Through this collaboration, the company aims to help parents to come up with innovative and convenient snack ideas that are both nutritious and delicious and can become a part of kid’s tiffin routine.

As an extension to the campaign, Ferrero India has also launched three engaging DIY videos. These videos will provide children with creative interactive & Engaging ideas to incorporate Nutella into their everyday school activities.

Additionally, Nutella has launched special characterized packs that also feature a QR code to discover delicious recipes with the spread.

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 13:07 IST

