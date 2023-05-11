Nutanix announces multicloud data-centric platform service PaaS

Nautanix, a hybrid multicloud computing company, has announced Project Beacon, a multi-year effort to deliver a portfolio of data-centric Platform as a Service (PaaS).

As per the company, the vision is to decouple the application and its data from the underlying infrastructure and the Project Beacon aims to enable developers to build applications once and run them anywhere.

Rajiv Ramaswami, President & CEO at Nutanix, said, “Project Beacon is our vision for enabling developers to write applications once and run them anywhere by delivering data-centric PaaS level services that are no longer tied to a single infrastructure provider. We hope to enable enterprises to fully embrace the benefits of hybrid multicloud, not only at the infrastructure layer but also at the application data layer.”

Moreover, as part of Project Beacon, Nutanix aims to deliver the platform services that organizations rely on, with a single API and console, integrated with Kubernetes container orchestration, and consistent management across environments. This suite of data-centric platform services would be characterized by a consistent and simplified management experience, automated mobility, portable licensing, developer self-service, with built-in security and governance for cloud operations teams.

It is believed by the company that through these services, developers would have access to a suite of data-centric PaaS services in native public cloud, on-premises and at the edge, while operations teams would be able to remain in full control of data governance, compliance and data protection.

“Organizations have come to rely on public cloud services to accelerate the speed of development and innovation, but there are trade-offs in terms of complexity, cost, lock-in, and more. With Project Beacon, Nutanix aims to reduce lock-in and increase application development simplicity through unified management, automated mobility and the ability to write applications once and deploy them as-needed on appropriate infrastructure,” said Dave Pearson, IDC RVP for Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies.

Additionally, as part of this effort, the company aims to extend the customer benefits of the Nutanix Database Service (NDB) solution as a managed service in the public cloud. This will build on the NDB database automation and management experience already available on Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI), as a managed service on native public cloud infrastructure. Nutanix would then expand from there to data-centric platform services, such as streaming, caching and search. As per the information, the goal of this effort is to deliver all key elements needed to build modern applications so that developers would not have to rely on solutions that will lock them into a single infrastructure.

“With Project Beacon, Nutanix will build on our mission with a vision of data-centric platform services delivered consistently, anywhere, further extending customer choice on Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud platforms with Nutanix’s advanced data services,” shared Matt Hicks, president and chief executive officer, Red Hat.

