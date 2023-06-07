Nu launches Live Better marketing campaign for millennials

Nu, India’s latest entrants in the premium consumer durables category, recently launched its first marketing campaign “Live Better” to target aspiring Indians looking to upgrade their lives. Conceptualized on the brand’s philosophy of extending state-of-the-art technology, the brand uses a multi-faceted marketing approach withvisuals and relatable experiences to build a brand and product recall.

Nu has leveraged both traditional and digital channels for its marketing campaign. The brand is debuting its marketing initiatives with OOH presence, newspaper advertisements and a nine-part series of advertising films featuring upcoming indie artist Namita Dubey elaborating on how Nu’s products, air conditioners, washing machines and televisions, extend the latest technology to its customers, making premium consumer durable products available for all.

The brand films highlight key features of air conditioners, washing machines and televisions via everyday household scenarios. These films have been directed keeping its target audience, that is, millennials in the urban settings of the country.

Commenting on the launch of the marketing campaign, Khushnud Khan, Nu’s co-founder and CEO said, “As a marque brand, Nu brings premium electronics within reach of Indians who aspire to ‘Live Better’. Our campaign is a testament to our innovative and creative spirit, embodying our brand values. We aim to showcase how Nu’s product range can make your life simpler, more convenient and helps you ‘Live Better’. We are thrilled with the amount of excitement and curiosity it is generating and captivating the minds of Indian consumers.”

Nu recently made inroads in the Indian consumer durables space with the launch of air conditioners, televisions, and washing machines aimed at targeting millennials, The products are available on Amazon, Flipkart and trusted offline retail stores.

