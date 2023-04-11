NPCI appoints Vishal Anand Kanvaty as chief technology officer

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the appointment of Vishal Anand Kanvaty as its chief technology officer (CTO).

In his earlier role, Kanvaty was managing the portfolio of chief market innovation at NPCI. Joined in 2017, he has also managed Product and Innovations profiles at NPCI. In his new role, Mr. Kanvaty will be taking care of the new-age technology and shall be responsible for the transformational journey of NPCI.

Commenting on the appointment, Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI, said, “Kanvaty has been an important member of our team for six years, and we look forward to seeing him assume this new and important role. As our new CTO, he brings with him a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and experience in the field of technology and innovation. His leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth journey.”

With a professional career spanning more than two decades, His professional experience goes beyond two decades, Kanvaty has demonstrated thought leadership in new applications of technology to business process automation and has experience in launching various credit card, e-Commerce, and mobile banking products with operational exposure. He also has experience in financial inclusion and has spearheaded the strategy and implementation of various products including M-POS/ Mobile Wallet.

Kanvaty is a B.Tech graduate from JNTU, Hyderabad and is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad.

