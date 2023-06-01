scorecardresearch
Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre appoints Prithvi Pal Singh as director of sales and marketing

Prithvi has worked with hotel brands including the likes of Taj Hotels, Accor, ITC Hotels, Bharat Hotels

Written by BrandWagon Online
Prithvi played a role in the pre-opening teams of the ITC Grand Chola Chennai and the ITC Maurya New Delhi
Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre appoints Prithvi Pal Singh Anand as the director, sales and marketing. With a career spanning over 17 years in hospitality, Prithvi brings a blend of expertise, passion, and a proven track record of excellence.

Prithvi has worked with hotel brands including the likes of Taj Hotels, Accor, ITC Hotels, Bharat Hotels, and his last stint of 7 years with Trident and the Oberoi Group. His repertoire boasts a proficiency in business and account strategy, international conventions, exhibitions, and associations, alongside corporate and social sales.

Speaking on the appointment, Rubin Cherian, general manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre, said, “Prithvi’s leadership and industry knowledge will solidify and extend Novotel Hyderabad and HICC’s positions as a destination for events and conventions ahead.”

Prithvi played a role in the pre-opening teams of the ITC Grand Chola Chennai and the ITC Maurya New Delhi, where he crafted strategies that helped the establishments to the forefront of MICE and catering sales.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 10:33 IST

Stock Market